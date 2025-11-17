Left Menu

Innovative Seeds: The Future of Sustainable Agriculture in India

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized innovation in the seed sector for sustainable agriculture at the Asian Seed Congress 2025. He highlighted Maharashtra's goals for natural farming and stated India's seed market growth aligns with climate resilience, transparency, and AI advancements. Union Minister Chouhan announced a new Seed Act for quality improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:12 IST
Innovative Seeds: The Future of Sustainable Agriculture in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underscored the critical role of innovation in the seed sector to ensure long-term agricultural sustainability during the inauguration of the Asian Seed Congress 2025. Maharashtra's goal to transform 25 lakh hectares of farmland to natural farming necessitates the development of suitable seed varieties.

India's flourishing seed market is projected to reach USD 19 billion by 2030, reflecting its significant role in the Make in India mission. However, climate change presents challenges that demand resilient seed varieties. Efforts to enhance transparency through digital traceability and blockchain technology are underway in Maharashtra, alongside AI-driven initiatives.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an upcoming Seed Act to tackle substandard seeds, highlighting the need for cost-effective, quality seeds. He urged seed companies to register data on the 'SAATHI' portal, emphasizing collaboration between government and industry to boost seed quality and ensure food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England's Bold Bid to Break Ashes Curse Down Under

England's Bold Bid to Break Ashes Curse Down Under

 Global
2
XRP ETF Debut Sparks Institutional Crypto Adoption

XRP ETF Debut Sparks Institutional Crypto Adoption

 United States
3
Congress Leader and PDP Chief Stir Controversy Over Red Fort Blast Remarks

Congress Leader and PDP Chief Stir Controversy Over Red Fort Blast Remarks

 India
4
Sanctions and Strategy: India's Oil Industry Resilience

Sanctions and Strategy: India's Oil Industry Resilience

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025