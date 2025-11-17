Innovative Seeds: The Future of Sustainable Agriculture in India

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underscored the critical role of innovation in the seed sector to ensure long-term agricultural sustainability during the inauguration of the Asian Seed Congress 2025. Maharashtra's goal to transform 25 lakh hectares of farmland to natural farming necessitates the development of suitable seed varieties.

India's flourishing seed market is projected to reach USD 19 billion by 2030, reflecting its significant role in the Make in India mission. However, climate change presents challenges that demand resilient seed varieties. Efforts to enhance transparency through digital traceability and blockchain technology are underway in Maharashtra, alongside AI-driven initiatives.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an upcoming Seed Act to tackle substandard seeds, highlighting the need for cost-effective, quality seeds. He urged seed companies to register data on the 'SAATHI' portal, emphasizing collaboration between government and industry to boost seed quality and ensure food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)