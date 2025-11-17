Left Menu

Simplifying Tax Compliance: Income Tax Act 2025 Set to Transform Filing Process

The Income Tax Act, 2025, slated for implementation on April 1, aims to simplify tax compliance by overhauling return forms and rules. With input from the Directorate of Systems and tax policy division, the new act reduces sections and chapters for clearer understanding. No new taxes are introduced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:16 IST
Simplifying Tax Compliance: Income Tax Act 2025 Set to Transform Filing Process
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department is set to unveil new ITR forms and rules by January under the revamped Income Tax Act, 2025, scheduled to take effect next fiscal year. The Central Board of Direct Taxes aims to simplify tax compliance, replacing the 1961 Act after six decades.

Central Board of Direct Taxes chief Ravi Agrawal emphasized the department's focus on making the tax return forms more accessible. By streamlining these forms, taxpayers are expected to find compliance easier, facilitating a smoother adaptation to the new law.

The forthcoming act significantly trims down its predecessor's extensive sections and chapters. With a reduction from 819 to 536 sections and from 47 to 23 chapters, the law enhances clarity by replacing dense language with tables and formulas, as explained by officials during the India International Trade Fair (IITF).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England's Bold Bid to Break Ashes Curse Down Under

England's Bold Bid to Break Ashes Curse Down Under

 Global
2
XRP ETF Debut Sparks Institutional Crypto Adoption

XRP ETF Debut Sparks Institutional Crypto Adoption

 United States
3
Congress Leader and PDP Chief Stir Controversy Over Red Fort Blast Remarks

Congress Leader and PDP Chief Stir Controversy Over Red Fort Blast Remarks

 India
4
Sanctions and Strategy: India's Oil Industry Resilience

Sanctions and Strategy: India's Oil Industry Resilience

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025