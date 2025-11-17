The Kremlin expressed confidence on Monday, stating that Russia possesses the capability to promptly address the aftermath of a Ukrainian assault on its Novorossiysk port.

Industry insiders confirmed that oil exports recommenced on Sunday, following a two-day halt caused by the attack, as corroborated by LSEG data.

This incident highlights Russia's strategic resilience in sustaining its export operations amidst regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)