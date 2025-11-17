Rapid Recovery: Novorossiysk Port Resumes Operations
The Kremlin announced its ability to swiftly manage the impact of a Ukrainian attack on Novorossiysk port. Industry data indicates oil loadings resumed on Sunday after a brief suspension. This exemplifies Russia's resilience in maintaining export activities despite regional conflicts.
The Kremlin expressed confidence on Monday, stating that Russia possesses the capability to promptly address the aftermath of a Ukrainian assault on its Novorossiysk port.
Industry insiders confirmed that oil exports recommenced on Sunday, following a two-day halt caused by the attack, as corroborated by LSEG data.
This incident highlights Russia's strategic resilience in sustaining its export operations amidst regional tensions.
