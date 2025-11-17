BJP Leaders Visit Blast Victims in Jammu and Kashmir

BJP leaders Ravinder Raina and Sunil Sharma made a visit on Monday to meet with those injured in the Nowgam Police Station blast at a local hospital, providing reassurances of governmental support. Sunil Sharma, Leader of the Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, highlighted the Center's resolve to assist the families affected by the tragedy.

Sharma reported that during their visit to victims' homes in Srinagar and Budgam, the message from the Government of India was clear: the nation stands with the families who have suffered. As Sharma noted, the responsibility towards these families is shared by all of India. Hospital visits revealed that the injured are generally satisfied with their treatment. An inquiry has been ordered by the Lieutenant Governor and the DGP to delve deeper into the incident, according to BJP leader Ravinder Raina.

Raina remarked the nation honors the fallen from the Nowgam Police Station incident while expressing condolences to families. He confirmed that with 32 soldiers injured, immediate recovery is crucial, and many are recuperating well. Preliminary assessment by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha dismissed terrorist involvement, describing the explosion as a tragic accident. An investigation continues as forensic teams seal off the blast area.

