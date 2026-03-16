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India Commissions First Pneumatic RAM Test Facility for Submarine Support

India has inaugurated its first-ever pneumatic RAM test facility at Karwar, which will support the maintenance of Kalvari-class submarines. This move marks a significant step towards indigenous defense capabilities, eliminating the need for testing in France, and is in line with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:31 IST
India Commissions First Pneumatic RAM Test Facility for Submarine Support
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In a significant boost to India's indigenous defense capabilities, a state-of-the-art pneumatic RAM test facility has been inaugurated at the Naval Group India Workshop in Karwar, Karnataka. Commissioned by Vice Admiral B Sivakumar, the facility will enhance maintenance procedures for Kalvari-class submarines.

The new facility is expected to reduce maintenance turnaround time and logistical costs by eliminating the need for overseas testing in France. This advancement is hailed as a crucial step in bolstering the operational readiness of the Indian Navy's submarine fleet.

Developed in collaboration with Indian MSME SEC Industries, the facility underscores Naval Group's commitment to supporting India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aiming to empower local industries and strengthen the domestic defense ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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