India Commissions First Pneumatic RAM Test Facility for Submarine Support

In a significant boost to India's indigenous defense capabilities, a state-of-the-art pneumatic RAM test facility has been inaugurated at the Naval Group India Workshop in Karwar, Karnataka. Commissioned by Vice Admiral B Sivakumar, the facility will enhance maintenance procedures for Kalvari-class submarines.

The new facility is expected to reduce maintenance turnaround time and logistical costs by eliminating the need for overseas testing in France. This advancement is hailed as a crucial step in bolstering the operational readiness of the Indian Navy's submarine fleet.

Developed in collaboration with Indian MSME SEC Industries, the facility underscores Naval Group's commitment to supporting India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aiming to empower local industries and strengthen the domestic defense ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)