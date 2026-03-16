Trump's Call for Global Support to Unblock the Strait of Hormuz
President Trump is urging international support to reopen the Strait of Hormuz amidst heightened tensions following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. The blockage has disrupted global energy markets, causing oil price surges. While some allies are reluctant, others are considering assistance, emphasizing the need to de-escalate the conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:38 IST
President Donald Trump reiterated his request for international assistance to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, following U.S.-Israeli military actions that prompted Iranian retaliation.
The strategic waterway is crucial, handling a fifth of global oil and gas transport. Some allies are hesitant, while others consider participation, stressing de-escalation.
Oil prices have risen amid the tensions, affecting U.S. domestic policies and potentially impacting upcoming elections. Trump underscored the inconsistent support from certain nations and hinted at the challenges in engaging Iran in meaningful negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)