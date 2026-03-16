Trump's Call for Global Support to Unblock the Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump reiterated his request for international assistance to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, following U.S.-Israeli military actions that prompted Iranian retaliation.

The strategic waterway is crucial, handling a fifth of global oil and gas transport. Some allies are hesitant, while others consider participation, stressing de-escalation.

Oil prices have risen amid the tensions, affecting U.S. domestic policies and potentially impacting upcoming elections. Trump underscored the inconsistent support from certain nations and hinted at the challenges in engaging Iran in meaningful negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)