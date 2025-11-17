16th Finance Commission's Report Paves Way for New Centre-State Tax Dynamics

In a significant move, the 16th Finance Commission, led by Chairman Arvind Panagariya, presented its detailed report to President Droupadi Murmu. The submission marks a pivotal step in redefining the fiscal relationship between India's central and state governments for the years 2026 through 2031.

The commission was tasked with formulating a formula that determines the division of central taxes and grants-in-aid to states for the five-year term starting in 2026-27. It also explored methods to enhance revenue and reviewed current disaster management funding arrangements, referencing the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The panel included full-time members such as economist Manoj Panda and part-time members like RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar. The discussions highlighted ongoing tensions, with some states voicing concerns over perceived inequities in tax distribution, particularly in regions where population control measures have been effective.

