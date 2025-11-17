Left Menu

16th Finance Commission's Report Paves Way for New Centre-State Tax Dynamics

The 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Arvind Panagariya, has submitted a report outlining the formula for tax devolution between India's Centre and states for 2026-31. The report assesses grants-in-aid, tax distribution, and disaster management finances. The commission comprises full-time and part-time members from diverse economic backgrounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:07 IST
16th Finance Commission's Report Paves Way for New Centre-State Tax Dynamics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the 16th Finance Commission, led by Chairman Arvind Panagariya, presented its detailed report to President Droupadi Murmu. The submission marks a pivotal step in redefining the fiscal relationship between India's central and state governments for the years 2026 through 2031.

The commission was tasked with formulating a formula that determines the division of central taxes and grants-in-aid to states for the five-year term starting in 2026-27. It also explored methods to enhance revenue and reviewed current disaster management funding arrangements, referencing the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The panel included full-time members such as economist Manoj Panda and part-time members like RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar. The discussions highlighted ongoing tensions, with some states voicing concerns over perceived inequities in tax distribution, particularly in regions where population control measures have been effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Boxers Shine as Pawan Bartwal Upsets World Cup Champion

Indian Boxers Shine as Pawan Bartwal Upsets World Cup Champion

 India
2
Mastermind Behind Red Fort Car Blast Busted

Mastermind Behind Red Fort Car Blast Busted

 India
3
Sabotage on Warsaw to Southeast Poland Railway: A Wake-Up Call

Sabotage on Warsaw to Southeast Poland Railway: A Wake-Up Call

 Poland
4
Dual PAN Card Case: Azam Khan and Son Sentenced to Seven Years

Dual PAN Card Case: Azam Khan and Son Sentenced to Seven Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025