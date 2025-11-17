Left Menu

India Powers Ahead: Surplus Electricity Sparks Renewable Revolution

India is currently generating a surplus in electricity, meeting domestic demands across sectors. Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar highlighted the growth in solar and wind energy, emphasizing the need for effective storage solutions. The government is incentivizing large-scale storage projects to stabilize the national grid.

India Powers Ahead: Surplus Electricity Sparks Renewable Revolution
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that India maintains an electricity surplus, meeting domestic needs across all major sectors. This was revealed during the sixth meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Power in Pinnapuram, Andhra Pradesh.

Khattar attributed this surplus to the rapid growth of renewable energy sources like solar and wind, noting an urgent need for enhanced storage infrastructure. The Ministry of Power has initiated several projects to meet this requirement and is offering significant financial incentives for storage solutions.

The meeting also focused on accelerating the deployment of Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) across the country, with numerous sites identified for large-scale development. Khattar confirmed that India is exporting electricity to its neighbors, further demonstrating its growing energy capabilities.

