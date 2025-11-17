India Powers Ahead: Surplus Electricity Sparks Renewable Revolution

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that India maintains an electricity surplus, meeting domestic needs across all major sectors. This was revealed during the sixth meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Power in Pinnapuram, Andhra Pradesh.

Khattar attributed this surplus to the rapid growth of renewable energy sources like solar and wind, noting an urgent need for enhanced storage infrastructure. The Ministry of Power has initiated several projects to meet this requirement and is offering significant financial incentives for storage solutions.

The meeting also focused on accelerating the deployment of Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) across the country, with numerous sites identified for large-scale development. Khattar confirmed that India is exporting electricity to its neighbors, further demonstrating its growing energy capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)