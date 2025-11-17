Left Menu

PM Modi Criticizes Congress as 'Muslim League Maowadi Congress' and Highlights NDA's Bihar Victory

In a sharp critique of Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuses it of being influenced by 'urban-Naxals' and compromising national interests. Highlighting NDA's landslide victory in Bihar elections, he attributes success to 'people's increasing contribution in democracy' and the choice of development-focused leadership over 'Jungle Raj'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:37 IST
PM Modi Criticizes Congress as 'Muslim League Maowadi Congress' and Highlights NDA's Bihar Victory
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the party of being heavily influenced by 'urban-Naxals,' alleging it has transformed into the 'Muslim League Maowadi Congress' by prioritizing self-interest over national concerns. Speaking at the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture in Delhi, Modi asserted that while naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been declining across India, these ideologies have found a refuge within Congress.

Modi emphasized that despite Congress's historical support for Maoist ideologies, the political dynamics are shifting, pointing to the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) resounding success in the recent Bihar Assembly elections. The NDA secured 202 of the 243 seats, showcasing 'people's increasing contribution in democracy' as highlighted by the significant turnout, especially among women voters.

Modi attributed the NDA's triumph in Bihar to the electorate's preference for development-oriented leadership, contrasting it with the 'Jungle Raj' associated with the previous regime. He stressed that trust is placed in political parties that prioritize development and criticized past leadership for missed opportunities to advance Bihar's growth while lauding the NDA's commitment to progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh CM Discusses Grand Plans for Simhastha 2028

Madhya Pradesh CM Discusses Grand Plans for Simhastha 2028

 India
2
Shiv Sena Unveils Star-studded Campaigner List for Maharashtra Polls

Shiv Sena Unveils Star-studded Campaigner List for Maharashtra Polls

 India
3
GMR Set to Elevate Nagpur Airport into Regional Aviation Powerhouse

GMR Set to Elevate Nagpur Airport into Regional Aviation Powerhouse

 India
4
West Bengal Accelerates Voter Enumeration Drive Ahead of Revision Deadline

West Bengal Accelerates Voter Enumeration Drive Ahead of Revision Deadline

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025