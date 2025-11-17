PM Modi Criticizes Congress as 'Muslim League Maowadi Congress' and Highlights NDA's Bihar Victory

In a scathing attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the party of being heavily influenced by 'urban-Naxals,' alleging it has transformed into the 'Muslim League Maowadi Congress' by prioritizing self-interest over national concerns. Speaking at the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture in Delhi, Modi asserted that while naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been declining across India, these ideologies have found a refuge within Congress.

Modi emphasized that despite Congress's historical support for Maoist ideologies, the political dynamics are shifting, pointing to the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) resounding success in the recent Bihar Assembly elections. The NDA secured 202 of the 243 seats, showcasing 'people's increasing contribution in democracy' as highlighted by the significant turnout, especially among women voters.

Modi attributed the NDA's triumph in Bihar to the electorate's preference for development-oriented leadership, contrasting it with the 'Jungle Raj' associated with the previous regime. He stressed that trust is placed in political parties that prioritize development and criticized past leadership for missed opportunities to advance Bihar's growth while lauding the NDA's commitment to progress.

