Madhya Pradesh CM Discusses Grand Plans for Simhastha 2028

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened a crucial meeting with the Kisan Sangh, Bharatiya Janata Party officials, and local representatives from Ujjain, alongside the Ujjain district administration. The agenda centered on detailed discussions aimed at preparing for the Simhastha 2028, a significant religious festival occurring every 12 years in Ujjain. A collective decision was reached to put forth maximum efforts in crafting a divine, grand, and world-class event, ensuring the interests of saints and farmers are thoroughly addressed.

In a significant outcome of the discussion, it was decided to cancel the Simhastha land pooling, and Chief Minister Yadav directed the Urban Administration Development Department and the district administration to issue necessary orders. Attendees included BJP President Hemant Khandelwal, MLAs, and key members from the Kisan Sangh and BJP city and district leadership. The farmers' union welcomed these developments and expressed gratitude towards the Chief Minister's decision.

Earlier, CM Yadav underscored that the state government is receiving unwavering support for development projects linked to Simhastha 2028. He highlighted the importance of maintaining a steady development pace, along with ensuring inclusive dialogue across various groups. Further, discussions have been initiated regarding permanent structures, drawing inspiration from Prayagraj Mahakumbh's arrangements to boost religious tourism. CM Yadav remains committed to balanced development initiatives where all stakeholders are involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)