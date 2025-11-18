Left Menu

Himachal CM Advocates for State's Rights at Northern Zonal Council Meeting

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pressed for the state's rightful share of Chandigarh's land and assets under the Punjab Reorganisation Act at the 32nd Northern Zonal Council meeting. He advocated for disaster relief, hydropower project rights, and expanded tourism infrastructure, urging central support for Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to assert state rights, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu demanded a 7.19% share in Chandigarh's land and assets, in line with the Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966. The assertion was made during the 32nd Northern Zonal Council meeting in Faridabad, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister called for the release of outstanding dues from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and requested the appointment of a permanent member from Himachal. He advocated for policy changes granting the state a higher percentage of free power royalties, stressing the need for these matters to be on the agenda of the council's next session.

Sukhu urged that hydropower projects in Himachal Pradesh older than 40 years be transferred to the state. He also lobbied for full central funding for under-construction dam projects and emphasized equitable power distribution post-construction. Stressing disaster management improvements, he appealed for a unified development framework in response to climate change impacts in the region.

