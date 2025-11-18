Global Climate Talks: Bridging Gaps Amid Rising Tensions

As the U.N. climate summit approaches its final days, ministers worldwide are entrenched in negotiations aiming to solidify a global climate deal. The talks are punctuated by the growing assertiveness of developing nations, while the absence of the United States looms large over the proceedings.

U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell emphasized the urgent need for action, stating that it is time to move beyond 'performative diplomacy.' Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is set to aid consensus-building efforts in Belem, just days ahead of the summit's conclusion.

In the evolving landscape of climate diplomacy, China, India, and other developing countries show increased influence, while the European Union grapples with internal challenges. Key issues on the table include climate finance commitments, emissions reductions, and trade measures. Despite hurdles, countries like Denmark and South Korea announce ambitious goals to curb emissions, though funding remains a sticking point, particularly affecting developing nations like Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)