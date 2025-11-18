Left Menu

Global Climate Talks: Bridging Gaps Amid Rising Tensions

At the U.N. climate summit, global leaders are in crucial discussions to finalize agreements demonstrating commitment to climate action. With increased assertiveness from developing nations and notable absences, particularly the U.S., negotiations are challenging as countries address issues like climate finance and emission cuts to meet the Paris Agreement goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 00:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the U.N. climate summit approaches its final days, ministers worldwide are entrenched in negotiations aiming to solidify a global climate deal. The talks are punctuated by the growing assertiveness of developing nations, while the absence of the United States looms large over the proceedings.

U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell emphasized the urgent need for action, stating that it is time to move beyond 'performative diplomacy.' Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is set to aid consensus-building efforts in Belem, just days ahead of the summit's conclusion.

In the evolving landscape of climate diplomacy, China, India, and other developing countries show increased influence, while the European Union grapples with internal challenges. Key issues on the table include climate finance commitments, emissions reductions, and trade measures. Despite hurdles, countries like Denmark and South Korea announce ambitious goals to curb emissions, though funding remains a sticking point, particularly affecting developing nations like Indonesia.

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

