Women-Driven Rocketry Advances India's Scientific Frontiers

Celebrating National Science Day 2026, Space Kidz India launched two innovative rockets at Uthandi Beach, Chennai. The event, themed 'Women in Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat,' showcased young girls' leadership in rocket design. An indigenously developed electric rocket highlighted sustainable propulsion innovation, reinforcing women's roles in science advancement.

In a significant leap for women in science, Space Kidz India marked National Science Day 2026 with the successful launch of two groundbreaking rockets at Chennai's Uthandi Beach. Aligned with the theme 'Women in Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat,' the event underscored the pivotal role of young girls in advancing India's technological frontier.

The launches featured a solid rocket entirely designed by young girls and an indigenously built electric rocket system, showcasing innovative propulsion technology. These achievements not only demonstrated technical prowess but also highlighted sustainable engineering principles, as Space Kidz India drives forward the vision of a developed India with hands-on scientific empowerment for women.

In addition to the successful rocket launches, Space Kidz India introduced 'CubeSat 101: Inception to Operations' at DefSat 2026, a pioneering high school curriculum for satellite development. As Space Kidz India opens doors to structured space education, it proves that the sky isn't the limit—it's the beginning of a new era for women's leadership in science.

