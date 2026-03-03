Harnessing Opportunities: India Inc's Path to Quality and Innovation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged industry leaders to invest in research and embrace emerging technologies. He highlighted the importance of quality, sustainability, and infrastructure in leveraging free trade agreements. Modi emphasized India's role in global supply chains, advocating for innovation and clean technologies.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on industry leaders to make substantial investments in research and embrace emerging technologies to fully capitalize on the opportunities presented by free trade agreements with various countries.
Addressing a webinar on Budget 2026-27, Modi stressed the importance of prioritizing product quality and meeting global standards. He highlighted India's role as a potential reliable manufacturing partner in the evolving global economy, where sustainability and clean technologies are gaining prominence.
Modi underscored the role of infrastructure and logistics as critical pillars of growth, with this year's budget allocating record capital expenditure to support these areas, positioning India as an economic beacon and a key player in transforming global supply chains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Quality of our products should be of global standard, quality makes difference in global supply chain: Prime Minister Modi.
India has entered into free trade agreements with several countries, opening up a wide range of opportunities for us: PM.
PM exhorts industry to step up investment in research and development and focus on quality.
India and Canada Set Sights on Free Trade Agreement Amid Diplomatic Reset
India and Canada Set to Forge New Economic Path with Free Trade Pact