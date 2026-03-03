Left Menu

Harnessing Opportunities: India Inc's Path to Quality and Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged industry leaders to invest in research and embrace emerging technologies. He highlighted the importance of quality, sustainability, and infrastructure in leveraging free trade agreements. Modi emphasized India's role in global supply chains, advocating for innovation and clean technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 12:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on industry leaders to make substantial investments in research and embrace emerging technologies to fully capitalize on the opportunities presented by free trade agreements with various countries.

Addressing a webinar on Budget 2026-27, Modi stressed the importance of prioritizing product quality and meeting global standards. He highlighted India's role as a potential reliable manufacturing partner in the evolving global economy, where sustainability and clean technologies are gaining prominence.

Modi underscored the role of infrastructure and logistics as critical pillars of growth, with this year's budget allocating record capital expenditure to support these areas, positioning India as an economic beacon and a key player in transforming global supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

