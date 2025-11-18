Left Menu

Saudi Oil Tanker Reaches Syria in Aid Initiative

A Saudi oil tanker carrying 90,000 tons of crude oil arrived at Syria's Baniyas port, marking the commencement of a Saudi grant. The first batch of 650,000 barrels has been delivered, with another million barrels due in November. This move highlights renewed ties and regional normalization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 01:31 IST
Saudi Oil Tanker Reaches Syria in Aid Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Saudi oil tanker, laden with 90,000 tons of crude oil, docked at Syria's Baniyas port on Monday. This delivery is part of a Saudi initiative aimed at supporting local requirements, according to Syria's state news agency.

The tanker delivered the initial installment of 650,000 barrels from the Saudi grant, with a subsequent shipment of 1 million barrels set to arrive on November 23, reported the Syrian Petroleum Company's head. Previously, the Saudi Fund for Development announced it would provide Syria with 1.65 million barrels of crude oil.

This development is part of Saudi Arabia and other regional players re-establishing connections with Syria. Following the removal of former President Bashar al-Assad, there has been increased financial aid and reconstruction support, signaling a broader regional push for normalization.

TRENDING

1
Injury Comebacks Bolster Ireland Ahead of South Africa Showdown

Injury Comebacks Bolster Ireland Ahead of South Africa Showdown

 Ireland
2
Rising Tensions: Settler Violence Escalates in West Bank Amid Israeli Inquiry

Rising Tensions: Settler Violence Escalates in West Bank Amid Israeli Inquir...

 Global
3
House Republicans Push for Epstein Files Release Amid Trump's Reversal

House Republicans Push for Epstein Files Release Amid Trump's Reversal

 Global
4
A Map of Contention: The National Redistricting Battle

A Map of Contention: The National Redistricting Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025