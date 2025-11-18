Saudi Oil Tanker Reaches Syria in Aid Initiative

A Saudi oil tanker, laden with 90,000 tons of crude oil, docked at Syria's Baniyas port on Monday. This delivery is part of a Saudi initiative aimed at supporting local requirements, according to Syria's state news agency.

The tanker delivered the initial installment of 650,000 barrels from the Saudi grant, with a subsequent shipment of 1 million barrels set to arrive on November 23, reported the Syrian Petroleum Company's head. Previously, the Saudi Fund for Development announced it would provide Syria with 1.65 million barrels of crude oil.

This development is part of Saudi Arabia and other regional players re-establishing connections with Syria. Following the removal of former President Bashar al-Assad, there has been increased financial aid and reconstruction support, signaling a broader regional push for normalization.