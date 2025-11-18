High-Stakes Talks at U.S.-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum

The U.S.-Saudi Arabia investment forum is generating significant buzz as it coincides with a visit from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Washington this week.

The forum is set to attract top business leaders, including CEOs from major companies such as Chevron, Qualcomm, Cisco, General Dynamics, and Pfizer.

This gathering underscores the importance of the event in fostering key economic collaborations and partnerships between the two nations.

