High-Stakes Talks at U.S.-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum
The U.S.-Saudi Arabia investment forum, coinciding with the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is set to occur in Washington. Prominent CEOs from major companies like Chevron, Qualcomm, Cisco, General Dynamics, and Pfizer are expected to attend, highlighting the event's significance in forging economic partnerships.
Updated: 18-11-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 04:26 IST
The U.S.-Saudi Arabia investment forum is generating significant buzz as it coincides with a visit from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Washington this week.
The forum is set to attract top business leaders, including CEOs from major companies such as Chevron, Qualcomm, Cisco, General Dynamics, and Pfizer.
This gathering underscores the importance of the event in fostering key economic collaborations and partnerships between the two nations.
