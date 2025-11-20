Delhi Police launches 48-hour long 'Operation Cyber Hawk', nabs over 700 cyber criminals; Rs 1,000 crore fraud trail unearthed

In one of the biggest coordinated actions against cybercrime, Delhi Police have apprehended more than 700 cyber criminals in a massive crackdown carried out jointly by district police units and the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit. According to officials, the multi-district 48-hour operation, codenamed 'Cyber Hawk', targeted organised cyber fraud networks involved in cheating, phishing, fake customer care scams, investment frauds and digital payment thefts.

Preliminary investigations have uncovered suspicious and fraudulent transactions worth around Rs 1,000 crore, pointing to a large-scale ecosystem of cyber offenders operating from multiple locations. Teams conducted raids across Delhi and neighbouring regions, detaining suspects, seizing digital devices, recovering forged documents, and identifying bank accounts used to siphon off victims' money.

Senior officers said the operation will continue in the coming days as more digital evidence is being analysed and linkages are being traced to pan-India syndicates. Earlier, Delhi Police busted an international fake call centre operating from Satbari village in South Delhi and arrested eight people, including a woman, accused of operating a large-scale illegal call centre from a residential building and targeting foreign nationals using VoIP-based calling setups, foreign databases and forged communication tools.

According to officials, the racket was being run by Sanu, a wanted criminal with past involvement in illegal activities. He fled moments before the raid and is currently absconding and a special team has been formed to trace him. During the operation, police found that the building used for the call centre was registered in the name of Sanu's younger brother, Rehan alias Tinny. The building has been sealed for further investigation, officials said.

A large quantity of electronic equipment was recovered from the spot, including multiple computer systems, mobile phones, VoIP software, foreign data sets and documents used in fraudulent activities. Police said the setup was designed to resemble a legitimate international customer-support facility. The arrested accused are being questioned to ascertain the scale of the operation and their links with other cyber-fraud networks, police added. (ANI)

