Building an Inclusive Agri-Future: PepsiCo India's Voices of Harvest 2025 Honors Farmers and Industry Innovators

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Aligned with PepsiCo India's Partnership of Progress philosophy, the second edition of the agri awards — Voices of Harvest 2025 — celebrated farmers who are driving sustainable transformation through collaboration and regenerative practices • In the esteemed presence of Chief Guest Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Hon'ble Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, 10 farmers from 6 states were felicitated • The event brought together 300 participants, including farmers, agri innovators, policymakers, and industry experts, fostering dialogue and partnerships to advance a more inclusive and resilient agricultural ecosystem PepsiCo India reaffirmed its commitment of celebrating India's farming community with the second edition of the Voices of Harvest Awards 2025. The event honored exceptional farmers whose work reflected innovation, sustainability, leadership, and deep community impact, while also promoting best practices such as digital agriculture, regenerative farming, water stewardship, and crop diversification. Guided by PepsiCo India's Partnership of Progress philosophy, this initiative reminded us that real change takes root when farmers, businesses, NGOs, and policymakers work together to address real-world challenges. The event was organized in association with NDTV.

The Voices of Harvest Awards 2025 honored outstanding stories of farmers across India—those who bring kindness, resilience, and innovation to their communities. From Agri-Entrepreneurship to Community Leadership & Social Impact, each story told us that even a simple, thoughtful change can spark hope and inspire communities at large. 10 farmers were recognized from over 200 heartfelt nominations from all corners of the country.

The awards ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Hon'ble Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, who shared an inspiring address that celebrated farmers as the backbone of the nation's progress and champions of sustainable transformation. He said, "For us, farmers are not just annadata, but jeevandata, the very source of our nation's strength. Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we are committed to ensuring food security, raising productivity, improving soil health, and securing farmers' income. Our mission is clear: to make India the food basket of the world while preserving our land for future generations. Serving our farmers is, and will always remain, our greatest form of service to the nation." Speaking at the event, Jagrut Kotecha, CEO, PepsiCo India and South Asia, said, "Today we celebrate the backbone of our country, our farmers. The Voices of Harvest Awards 2025 is a platform to recognize them and show the world what they are capable of. As an agri-first company, working with more than 27,000 farmers in India, it is encouraging to hear the success stories about agricultural communities adopting technology and regenerative practices, which signals a cultural shift in India's heartlands. This reflects the Prime Minister's vision of inspiring youth to embrace agriculture and making India the food capital of the world." The external jury for the awards brought together prominent agri-experts, including, Dr. M.L. Jat – Director General, Indian Council of Agriculture Research and Secretary, Development of Agriculture Research and Education, Government of India, Mr. Debaranjan Pujahari – Partner and Head for Agriculture Practice Area, Sattva Consulting, Dr. Swati Nayak, South Asia Lead, Seed System & Product Management and India Country Manager (Interim), International Rice Research Institute, Mr. Aniket Doegar, Founder & CEO, Haqdarshak, Mr. Harish Chandra, Managing Editor, CSR TIMES, and Dr. Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice Chancellor, Punjab Agriculture University. Grant Thornton Bharat served as the independent validation partner for the evaluation process, reinforcing the rigor and integrity of the awards. The jury reviewed the submissions across 10 areas and finalised the winners under the following categories: • Agri-Entrepreneurship Catalyst Award: Gayatri Devi Rathore from Tawadahi, Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) • Community Impact Champion Award: Aamon Mahila Chasi Producer Company Limited, based in Nayagram block of Jhargram, West Bengal • Crop Diversification Champion Award: Gayatri Paikara from Gamekela, Raigarh, Chhattisgarh • Digital Agri Excellence Award: Guru Pawar, a farmer from Berigawada village in Umreth, Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) • Farm Resilience & Climate Adaptation Award: Kumari Bai Mandavi from Chhattisgarh • Regenerative Agriculture Champion Award: Dhubdi Bai Solanki of Osada, Pati (Barwani) • RevolutioNari in Farming Award: Nita Kanani, a farmer and entrepreneur from Rajkot, Gujarat • Sustainable Livelihoods Award: K. Selvakumar of Mela Sindhalai, Theni (Tamil Nadu) • Water Stewardship Award: Mr. Om Prakash Sharma from Khedi Milk village in Sambhar Block, Jaipur (Rajasthan) • Young Agri Innovator Award: Biswajit Sarkar, a progressive farmer from Alipurduar, West Bengal Building on its commitment to champion India's farming communities, PepsiCo India last year celebrated powerful stories of innovation, resilience, and transformation through the RevolutioNari Awards. This edition of the Voices of Harvest Awards 2025 marked the next chapter in PepsiCo India's journey of recognizing and uplifting our farming communities. By expanding the initiative, PepsiCo India aims to inspire pride in Indian agriculture, highlight its long-standing partnerships with farmers, and reinforce its belief in being an 'Agri-at-Heart' company that honors the communities nurturing the nation from seed to harvest.

The event also featured engaging panel discussions and knowledge exchanges on agri-entrepreneurship, innovation, and farm resilience. Sessions such as "Seeding Change: Creating the Ecosystem for Transformation" emphasized the importance of scaling regenerative practices tailored to regional needs, while "India's Women Farmers: From Embracing Change to Leading It" celebrated the growing leadership of women in agriculture. Over 300 farmers, agritech innovators, policymakers, academicians, and industry experts came together at Voices of Harvest 2025 to share insights and chart a sustainable, inclusive path forward for the sector.

About PepsiCo India PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's®, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Hon'ble Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan with PepsiCo India leaders and Voices of Harvest Awards 2025 winners

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)