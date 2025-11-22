Left Menu

Transnational Human-Trafficking Network Busted: Two Arrested in Cyber-Slavery Case

Delhi Police have detained two individuals linked to a global human-trafficking scam, exploiting Indian youths in Myanmar's cyber-fraud operations. Victims, lured under false job promises, faced abusive conditions. Further investigations aim to unravel the network, revealing the growing threats of organized cybercrime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:35 IST
Representative Image (Photo/X/@DelhiPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police Cyber Cell has apprehended two suspects allegedly linked to a transnational human-trafficking ring exploiting Indian youths in Myanmar, forcing them into "cyber-slavery." The suspects, Danish Raja and Harsh, were arrested following the rescue of several victims lured into cyber-fraud operations.

The crackdown emerged after Myanmar's military raided a significant cyber-fraud hub on October 22, freeing Indian nationals confined there and returning them to India with assistance from the Indian Embassy. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) identified victims trafficked through Kolkata and Bangkok en route to Myawaddy, Myanmar, under false job promises.

Authorities swiftly pursued and detained Danish Raja in Bawana; his interrogation revealed ongoing recruitment ties with Myanmar-based scam handlers. Harsh, his associate, was also captured. This case underscores the complexity of organized cybercrime, employing intimidation and illegal cross-border operations. Investigators have seized incriminating evidence from the accused, launching a deeper probe into financial networks and recruiting strategies. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

