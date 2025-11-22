India's New Labour Codes: A Global Game Changer

The announcement of India's new Labour Codes has been met with strong support from key international organizations, including the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the International Social Security Association (ISSA). The reforms, unveiled by the Government of India on November 21, 2025, are recognized as a crucial stride towards fortifying social protection, refining minimum wage systems, and boosting institutional strength.

The ILO's Director-General expressed keen interest in the developments, emphasizing the importance of ongoing social dialogue among government, employers, and workers. Meanwhile, ISSA acknowledged India's contribution to enhancing global social security frameworks, lauding it as a significant milestone in promoting inclusivity and coverage.

The positive reception by international bodies underscores India's influence in shaping global labour practices. The Ministry of Labour & Employment has committed to working closely with global and domestic stakeholders to further advance India's labour reform agenda, aiming for the successful implementation and ongoing evolution of these new codes. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)