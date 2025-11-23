Global Commitment: Overcoming Differences at the G20 Summit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa lauded the G20 summit leaders' declaration on Sunday as a testament to 'renewed commitment to multilateral cooperation'. Despite U.S. President Trump's boycott over debunked allegations against South Africa's government, leaders united on issues such as climate crisis and debt relief for developing nations.

In his closing remarks, Ramaphosa emphasized that shared global goals outweighed differences among nations. The summit highlighted South Africa's push for solidarity, clean energy transition, and aid for developing countries facing climate disasters, gaining consensus despite the U.S. president's absence.

As global tensions escalated over Russia's war in Ukraine and climate negotiations at COP30, the summit proceeded without a U.S. handover representative for the upcoming presidency. The White House criticized Ramaphosa for complicating the transition, reflecting ongoing diplomatic strains.

