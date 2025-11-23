EXIM Bank's $100 Billion Boost for Global Critical Mineral Supply Chains

In a strategic move to fortify supply chains, the U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM) is committing $100 billion towards critical minerals, nuclear energy, and liquefied natural gas sources. This was disclosed in an interview with EXIM's chair, John Jovanovic, by the Financial Times.

Jovanovic revealed to the publication that initial projects are set to take place in countries like Egypt, Pakistan, and several in Europe. He stressed the West's dependency on these vital resources, which must be stabilized to maintain ongoing and future operational projects.

Congress has authorized a total of $135 billion for EXIM, of which $100 billion remains for allocation. The plans align closely with U.S. President Trump's energy-dominance strategy, aimed at boosting energy production and easing regulatory constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)