Lithium Hunt in Jammu and Kashmir: Government Awaits G2-Level Exploration Findings
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy stated that initial findings don't show significant lithium deposits in Jammu and Kashmir. A clearer picture will emerge after the Geological Survey of India completes its G2 exploration next January. The government will base auction decisions on these findings.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced that initial findings do not point to significant lithium deposits in Jammu and Kashmir. Only after the Geological Survey of India's G2-level exploration, completing in January, will a clearer understanding emerge about the reserves' size and quality.
Reddy explained that the survey is essential for determining the deposits' economic viability. Earlier in 2023, officials announced discovering significant lithium reserves in Reasi district after a G3-level study. However, recent information suggests those deposits may not be as large as initially thought.
The government plans to auction the reserves after the final exploration results are available. Reddy emphasized the central government's support in exploring and developing Jammu and Kashmir's mineral wealth and touted the auctioning of limestone blocks as a historic move toward regional development.
