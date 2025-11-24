Assam's New Agricultural Era: Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence Opens

A significant milestone was reached in Assam's agricultural landscape with the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables in Kamrup district on Monday. This joint Indo-Israel initiative aims to modernize farming practices by integrating Israeli technology with Assam's fertile lands.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, highlighted the project's complexities, citing the Rs 5.84 crore investment by the Indian government, along with additional funding from the Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project. Constructed with Israeli expertise, the center includes cutting-edge irrigation systems and offers training programs to accelerate horticulture growth.

Already, over 600 farmers have been trained, gaining exposure to innovative irrigation techniques accessible via mobile technology. The center, which spans 21.78 acres and features a greenhouse with advanced cultivation systems, underscores the strength of Indo-Israel cooperation, greatly benefiting local farmers and boosting the region's agricultural output.

