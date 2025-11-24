Chhattisgarh Showcases Rich Heritage at India International Trade Fair

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday spotlighted the vibrant Chhattisgarh pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF), taking place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. He emphasized the state's rich cultural heritage, showcased through various exhibitions.

Every year, from November 14th to 27th, states across India participate in this grand fair. Currently, Chhattisgarh artists have enthralled visitors with cultural performances, while silk textiles and Dokra art among other traditional crafts, are put on display. The Chief Minister also highlighted ongoing developmental efforts and the successful eradication of Naxalism in the Bastar region.

Highlighting the theme 'Aamcho Bastar', the exhibition features metal idols and art pieces, representing the region's growth and ongoing transformation amidst efforts to combat Naxalism. Dedicated artisans showcased handloom and handicraft items, evidencing Chhattisgarh's vast creative potential. Sai praised the artisans, calling the exhibit a testament to the state's 'infinite possibilities'.

The state also promoted its millet industry, pivotal for both health and sustainability. The recent establishment of a Millets Cafe in Bastar envisions merging traditional grains with modern diets. The event was further animated by captivating folk performances, displaying Chhattisgarh's rich cultural traditions. Artists performed traditional dances like Gaura-Gauri and Raut Nacha, enthralling the audience.

Distinguished guests included Khadi Village Industries Board Chairman Rakesh Pandey, Industries Department Chairman Rajiv Agrawal, and several other notable figures were in attendance, contributing to the event's success and reinforcing the esteemed cultural ambiance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)