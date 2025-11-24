ISRO Eyes International Expansion with Upcoming US Satellite Launch and Joint Missions

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to mark another milestone as it gears up to launch a US communication satellite next month, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced during the 68th Annual Day celebrations of IRISET. While the exact launch date remains under wraps, the satellite will be deployed using the Launch Vehicle Mark-3, signifying a key development in ISRO's commercial ventures.

Chairman Narayanan detailed ISRO's robust advancements on the home front, particularly in the ambitious Gaganyaan program, alongside several recently sanctioned projects. Noteworthy among these are the upcoming Chandrayaan-4 mission, aimed at returning lunar samples by 2028, and the collaborative Chandrayaan-5 mission with Japan's JAXA, which underscores ISRO's growing international partnerships.

A recent visit by Saku Tsuneta, Vice-Chair of Japan's Cabinet Committee on National Space Policy, highlighted discussions between the nations. Talks focused on the ongoing ISRO-JAXA Joint Lunar Polar Exploration mission, and explored potential collaborative projects including space station advancements, satellite launches, and supporting bilateral innovation strategies in space exploration.

