Trump Administration to Unveil Farmer Aid Amidst US-China Trade Talks

The Trump administration is poised to roll out a significant aid package for U.S. farmers, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins revealed, though details remain scarce. This announcement is expected within two weeks and coincides with a pending deal with China concerning soybean purchases, amidst ongoing trade disputes.

U.S. farmers, having faced substantial losses due to low crop prices and shifting trade dynamics, particularly with China opting for Brazilian and Argentine sources, anticipate this aid with urgency. The American Farm Bureau Federation underscores the dire need for support amid rising input costs.

Recent developments have sparked optimism: China agreed to a substantial purchase of 12 million metric tons of American soybeans. Initial loads are already en route, with further commitments expected in the coming weeks. President Trump highlighted these discussions with China's President Xi Jinping as a pivotal step for American agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)