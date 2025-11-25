Akasa Air Halts Middle Eastern Flights Amid Ethiopian Volcanic Unrest

Akasa Air has made the decision to cancel its flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi that were scheduled for November 24th and 25th. This action comes in response to volcanic activity in Ethiopia, which poses significant risks to air travel.

The cancellations underscore the need for airlines to promptly adapt to natural phenomena that can impact flight safety and operations. The disruption affects passengers planning to travel between these major Middle Eastern destinations.

Airlines frequently monitor natural events like volcanic eruptions to ensure the safety of passengers and maintain operational efficiency. Akasa Air's proactive approach reflects its commitment to passenger safety and operational prudence.

