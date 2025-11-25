Left Menu

Historic Flag Hoisting Marks New Chapter for Ayodhya Ram Mandir

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat called the Dhwajarohan ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir a historic and spiritual milestone, symbolizing centuries of hope and sacrifice. In the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Bhagwat honoured past contributors and linked the event to India's ancient legacy of peace and prosperity.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a ceremony marked by deep historical and spiritual overtones, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday celebrated the Dhwajarohan at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Describing it as an achievement rooted in centuries of collective aspiration and struggle, Bhagwat emphasized the event's significance amidst a gathering that included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Reflecting on the long movement leading to the Mandir's construction, Bhagwat paid homage to key figures who drove the decades-long campaign. He acknowledged the dreams, efforts, and sacrifices of countless individuals, including notable figures such as Ashok Singhal, Vishnu Hari Dalmia, and numerous saints and activists whose contributions were pivotal in this journey.

The Dhwajarohan ceremony, Bhagwat noted, is not just a symbolic act but also a spiritual one, linking it to the ancient heritage of Ram Rajya, a model of just governance and prosperity. He highlighted the flag's representation of this legacy, declaring that the 'Bhagwa' color would guide the world by embodying dharma and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

