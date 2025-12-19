Shocking Daylight Execution: The Murder of a Dairy Businessman in Delhi
A 55-year-old dairy businessman was brutally murdered in Delhi's Aya Nagar. Over 60 bullets were fired at him, believed to be part of a longstanding family feud and suspected contract killing. Investigations point to gangster involvement, with suspicions of orchestrations by a U.S.-based criminal.
- Country:
- India
In a well-orchestrated daytime attack, a dairy businessman was murdered in south Delhi's Aya Nagar. Law enforcement sources disclosed that the brutal act involved more than 60 bullets being fired at the victim, confirming it was a meticulously planned attack.
The police are pursuing various leads, including the possibility of a contract killing due to an ongoing family feud. Family members have accused Rambir Lohia and relatives of orchestrating the attack in retaliation for the death of Rambir's son earlier this year.
The investigation raised suspicions about notorious gangster Neeraj Faridpuriya's involvement, whose criminal operations span the globe. Evidence points towards a gang traveling from Faridabad, executing the plan, and then abandoning their vehicle back in Faridabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
