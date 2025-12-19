Left Menu

ISL Clubs Seek New Era with Club-Owned Football League Proposal

Indian Super League clubs have proposed a shift in India's top-tier football, advocating for a club-owned league model. The plan suggests perpetual operational rights for clubs while AIFF retains regulatory oversight. Some AIFF members view it as undermining. The proposal requires constitutional amendments and Supreme Court review.

Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have made a bold proposal, seeking to fundamentally restructure the country's premier professional football league. The initiative emphasizes a club-owned league model, granting clubs perpetual operational and commercial rights, while the All India Football Federation (AIFF) would continue as the regulatory body.

AIFF executive committee member Avijit Paul criticized the proposal as 'demeaning,' arguing it could challenge AIFF's authority. He warned against moving forward due to ongoing legal proceedings involving the league's governance structure, which is supervised by the Supreme Court.

The clubs, driven by goals of global alignment and financial sustainability, urge negotiations between AIFF and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. They propose forming a joint working group to tackle legal and transitional challenges, aiming to launch the revamped league within 45 days of agreement finalization.

