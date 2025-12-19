Left Menu

Massive Voter List Overhaul in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu voter list saw significant changes with 97.4 lakh names removed, reducing the total from 6.41 crore to 5.43 crore. Reasons for removal include absenteeism, permanent relocation, and duplicate entries. Special camps and online services support those affected to reapply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:49 IST
Massive Voter List Overhaul in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping revision of the electoral roll, Tamil Nadu authorities have removed 97.4 lakh names, slashing the total number of voters from 6.41 crore to 5.43 crore. This revision follows the systematic Enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik explained that the removals were due to absenteeism, permanent relocation, deaths, and duplicate registrations. Voters can challenge these decisions during the current claims and objections period.

Affected individuals and newcomers are encouraged to apply for inclusion via Form 6, using both physical and online methods. Special camps will also be held to assist the public. The highest removals were recorded in Sholinganallur, Pallavaram, and Alandur constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025