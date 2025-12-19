Massive Voter List Overhaul in Tamil Nadu

In a sweeping revision of the electoral roll, Tamil Nadu authorities have removed 97.4 lakh names, slashing the total number of voters from 6.41 crore to 5.43 crore. This revision follows the systematic Enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik explained that the removals were due to absenteeism, permanent relocation, deaths, and duplicate registrations. Voters can challenge these decisions during the current claims and objections period.

Affected individuals and newcomers are encouraged to apply for inclusion via Form 6, using both physical and online methods. Special camps will also be held to assist the public. The highest removals were recorded in Sholinganallur, Pallavaram, and Alandur constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)