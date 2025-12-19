Left Menu

Justice Served: POCSO Act Court Convicts Principal and Teacher

A POCSO Act court sentenced a former principal and a teacher to five years for sexually abusing students at a school for the hearing and speech impaired. The judgment highlights the gravity of their breach of trust and the lifelong trauma inflicted on the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:51 IST
Justice Served: POCSO Act Court Convicts Principal and Teacher
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, a special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has handed down a five-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a former principal and a teacher. Both individuals were convicted of sexually abusing girl students at a school designed for children with speech and hearing impairments.

These heinous crimes, committed between 2013 and 2014, came to light when several students bravely reported the abuse during a meeting led by a social activist in 2014. The court has identified that the perpetrators exploited the vulnerable conditions of the students who were in their care and custody.

Given the influential positions of the accused, their initial denials were believed by the parents of the victims. However, the court found them guilty of aggravated sexual assault, emphasizing the deep harm caused. Judge Satyanarayan R Navander condemned them for betraying the trust usually bestowed upon educators, whom society often views as 'Godlike figures.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025