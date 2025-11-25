Left Menu

Wealth Company Mutual Fund Secures SEBI Approval for SIF Launch

The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, part of the Pantomath Group, has received SEBI's approval to launch a Specialized Investment Fund (SIF). This initiative aims to offer dynamic investment strategies for retail investors under the WSIF brand, focusing on long-short equity, sector rotation, and other diversified strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 13:31 IST
Mutual Fund
  • Country:
  • India

The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, affiliated with the Pantomath Group, has announced its receipt of approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to initiate a Specialised Investment Fund (SIF).

The SIF strategy, focused on equity investments, is designed to generate returns through different market conditions while leveraging a transparent operational framework.

With this new authorization, the Wealth Company Mutual Fund joins an exclusive cadre of asset management companies permitted to roll out SIF strategies, branding its offerings under 'WSIF'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

