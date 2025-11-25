Wealth Company Mutual Fund Secures SEBI Approval for SIF Launch

The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, affiliated with the Pantomath Group, has announced its receipt of approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to initiate a Specialised Investment Fund (SIF).

The SIF strategy, focused on equity investments, is designed to generate returns through different market conditions while leveraging a transparent operational framework.

With this new authorization, the Wealth Company Mutual Fund joins an exclusive cadre of asset management companies permitted to roll out SIF strategies, branding its offerings under 'WSIF'.

(With inputs from agencies.)