Naomi Osaka Departs Evolve: What's Next for the Tennis Star?

Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, has announced her departure from Evolve, the sports agency she co-founded with agent Stuart Duguid in 2022. Leaving tennis enthusiasts speculating about her future plans, Osaka shared the news on Instagram and maintained suspense about her next move.

Since its inception, Evolve has signed prominent clients like Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka. The agency quickly gained recognition, carving a niche in the competitive landscape of sports management. However, Osaka has decided to part ways, leaving many wondering about her path forward.

Having returned to the tennis circuit in 2024 after a maternity hiatus, Osaka enjoyed success, including winning a title in May 2025. Her achievements include reaching the finals of the Canadian Open and the semifinals of the U.S. Open, ultimately finishing the year ranked 16th in the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)