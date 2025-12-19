Modi's Bengal Visit: Targeting TMC's Challenges Amid Electoral Tension
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuses the TMC of 'misgovernance' in West Bengal, sparking tensions ahead of his visit to the state. With planned highway inaugurations and the controversial Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Modi's rally in Nadia district is set against a politically charged backdrop with significant implications.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has intensified the political atmosphere in West Bengal by accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of widespread 'misgovernance.' His statements target the alleged 'loot and intimidation' by TMC, setting the stage for his visit to the state this Saturday.
Modi plans to attend a rally in Nadia district and unveil significant highway projects amid ongoing political tension. The controversy revolves around the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which the TMC claims will disenfranchise genuine voters, particularly refuge Hindus.
During his visit, Modi is expected to inaugurate two major national highway projects, aiming to enhance connectivity in the region, while opposition voices from the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC gain momentum, protesting the SIR process, which they claim unfairly targets minority communities.

