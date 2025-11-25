European Shares Steady Amid U.S. Economic Anticipations

European shares showed steadiness on Tuesday, as cautious investors awaited critical economic data from the United States amid heightened expectations for interest rate cuts in the global economic powerhouse.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up by 0.1% to reach 563.38 points at 0811 GMT. Major regional indices displayed mixed fortunes, with Germany's DAX slightly down by 0.1% and France's index up by the same margin. The market focus is keenly set on the release of U.S. producer inflation and retail sales data, expected to provide insights into the economic health of the United States.

These reports are particularly significant following the longest U.S. government shutdown, which left investors and the Federal Reserve in a fog of uncertainty. In Europe, banking stocks provided notable uplift to the index, rising by 0.4%, while shares in commodity-linked sectors such as oil and mining increased by 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively. Home improvement retailer Kingfisher surged by 4.3% after it revised its full-year profit forecast upwards. Progress in discussions surrounding a Russia-Ukraine peace deal, including a refined peace framework negotiated by the U.S. and Ukraine, also captured investor attention, fueling hopes for a potential resolution.

