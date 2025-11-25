India Poised as Premier Maritime Hub for Indo-Pacific

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday emphasized India's rising status as a pivotal sustainment and repair center for the Indo-Pacific region, fueled by its evolving shipbuilding prowess now delivering multiple cutting-edge naval platforms. Addressing the 'Samudra Utkarsh' seminar, Singh underscored the increasing global confidence in India's maritime industry.

Singh acclaimed Indian shipyards' capabilities, noting the maturity and industrial depth in producing advanced defense platforms. He highlighted the trend of foreign ships seeking complex refits in India as testament to the country's competitive edge, asserting India's aim to be the primary maintenance, repair, and overhaul hub in the region.

The Defence Minister outlined the achievements of Indian shipbuilders, including Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, which are creating world-class vessels. He highlighted ongoing projects, such as high-tech offshore vessels by Goa Shipyard Limited, and the Kalvari-class submarines showcasing India's technological competencies.

Singh praised Cochin Shipyard Limited for its contributions to the global maritime sector, while noting Larsen and Toubro Shipbuilding's export achievements. He expressed confidence in India's self-reliance and the future of its shipbuilding industry, noting policy support and an aim for complete indigenous content within this decade.

Additionally, Singh pointed to the environmental advancements in Indian shipyards, which are increasingly adopting eco-friendly technologies. He highlighted India's commitment to sustainable maritime growth while reflecting on the nation's rich maritime heritage dating back to the Indus Valley Civilisation at Lothal, renowned for its ancient port city and dockyards.

