Left Menu

Finnish Shipyards Secure Milestone U.S. Icebreaker Deal

Rauma Marine Constructions of Finland has agreed to build two icebreaker ships for the U.S. Coast Guard, with completion set for 2028. This deal marks the first project under a U.S.-Finland memorandum of understanding. The U.S. aims to enhance its Arctic capabilities, with Finland providing expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:59 IST
Finnish Shipyards Secure Milestone U.S. Icebreaker Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to bolster Arctic defenses, Finland's Rauma Marine Constructions has secured a contract to build two icebreaking ships for the U.S. Coast Guard, set for delivery in 2028. The deal is a significant step in the bilateral collaboration between the U.S. and Finland, particularly in maritime security.

This construction venture follows a memorandum of understanding signed last October between former President Donald Trump and Finnish President Alexander Stubb. It laid the groundwork for commercial collaborations in building advanced icebreakers. Under this agreement, four medium-sized Arctic Security Cutters will be crafted at Finnish shipyards. Eventually, the U.S. plans to construct up to seven additional vessels domestically, harnessing Finnish expertise.

The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed, but the cumulative cost for procuring 11 icebreakers stands at approximately $6.1 billion. The U.S. Coast Guard currently has a limited fleet of two polar icebreakers, juxtaposed with Russia's 40, prompting accelerated efforts to enhance Arctic operations. Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs Sakari Puisto praised the achievement, underscoring the country's prowess in building world-class icebreakers.

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

 India
2
Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

 India
3
Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

 India
4
King Kazu: A Legendary Return to Japan's Top League

King Kazu: A Legendary Return to Japan's Top League

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025