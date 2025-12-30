Finnish Shipyards Secure Milestone U.S. Icebreaker Deal

In a strategic move to bolster Arctic defenses, Finland's Rauma Marine Constructions has secured a contract to build two icebreaking ships for the U.S. Coast Guard, set for delivery in 2028. The deal is a significant step in the bilateral collaboration between the U.S. and Finland, particularly in maritime security.

This construction venture follows a memorandum of understanding signed last October between former President Donald Trump and Finnish President Alexander Stubb. It laid the groundwork for commercial collaborations in building advanced icebreakers. Under this agreement, four medium-sized Arctic Security Cutters will be crafted at Finnish shipyards. Eventually, the U.S. plans to construct up to seven additional vessels domestically, harnessing Finnish expertise.

The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed, but the cumulative cost for procuring 11 icebreakers stands at approximately $6.1 billion. The U.S. Coast Guard currently has a limited fleet of two polar icebreakers, juxtaposed with Russia's 40, prompting accelerated efforts to enhance Arctic operations. Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs Sakari Puisto praised the achievement, underscoring the country's prowess in building world-class icebreakers.