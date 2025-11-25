Atal Foot Over Bridge: Ahmedabad's Architectural Marvel Redefining Urban Tourism

The Atal Foot Over Bridge, an architectural marvel that gracefully spans the Sabarmati River, has swiftly become one of Ahmedabad's foremost tourist destinations. Since its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2022, the bridge has attracted over 7.77 million visitors, amassing Rs 27.7 crore in revenue.

Designed as a notable architectural landmark, the bridge stands for beauty, culture, and modern urban development, according to Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani. He praised the bridge's aesthetic and recreational appeal, highlighting nearby attractions like the Moon Trail, Flower Park, and Linear Gardens, which enhance the location's vibrancy.

The bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 74 crore, has already recuperated more than 37% of its investment through the influx of tourists. Connecting the eastern and western banks of the Sabarmati Riverfront, it merges Gujarati heritage with contemporary design elements, drawing large numbers of tourists.

Visitors from all over the country have expressed admiration for the bridge. Satish Rathi, a tourist from Rajasthan, commented on the scenic views, cleanliness, and overall pleasant experience. Similarly, Monika Rathi described it as an ideal location for family outings and capturing memorable photos.

Another visitor, Jaswant Singh, noted the ideal setting for family time, with features like transparent glass flooring, selfie points, and expansive river views. This vibrant public space reflects Ahmedabad's commitment to integrating tradition with modernity.

A testament to Gujarat's progressive spirit and India's urban vision, the Atal Foot Over Bridge continues to redefine Ahmedabad's tourism landscape, establishing itself as a crucial landmark for travelers nationwide.

