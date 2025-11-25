Left Menu

Atal Foot Over Bridge: Ahmedabad's Architectural Marvel Redefining Urban Tourism

Discover Ahmedabad's Atal Foot Over Bridge, an architectural marvel over Sabarmati River, attracting millions since its 2022 inauguration. A blend of Gujarati heritage and contemporary design, it's a must-visit for tourists. With attractions like Moon Trail, it symbolizes beauty and modern urban development while generating significant tourism revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:08 IST
Atal Foot Over Bridge: Ahmedabad's Architectural Marvel Redefining Urban Tourism
Visual of Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Atal Foot Over Bridge, an architectural marvel that gracefully spans the Sabarmati River, has swiftly become one of Ahmedabad's foremost tourist destinations. Since its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2022, the bridge has attracted over 7.77 million visitors, amassing Rs 27.7 crore in revenue.

Designed as a notable architectural landmark, the bridge stands for beauty, culture, and modern urban development, according to Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani. He praised the bridge's aesthetic and recreational appeal, highlighting nearby attractions like the Moon Trail, Flower Park, and Linear Gardens, which enhance the location's vibrancy.

The bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 74 crore, has already recuperated more than 37% of its investment through the influx of tourists. Connecting the eastern and western banks of the Sabarmati Riverfront, it merges Gujarati heritage with contemporary design elements, drawing large numbers of tourists.

Visitors from all over the country have expressed admiration for the bridge. Satish Rathi, a tourist from Rajasthan, commented on the scenic views, cleanliness, and overall pleasant experience. Similarly, Monika Rathi described it as an ideal location for family outings and capturing memorable photos.

Another visitor, Jaswant Singh, noted the ideal setting for family time, with features like transparent glass flooring, selfie points, and expansive river views. This vibrant public space reflects Ahmedabad's commitment to integrating tradition with modernity.

A testament to Gujarat's progressive spirit and India's urban vision, the Atal Foot Over Bridge continues to redefine Ahmedabad's tourism landscape, establishing itself as a crucial landmark for travelers nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

 Global
2
Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

 India
4
Jaiswal's Cut Shot Conundrum: Lessons from Tendulkar

Jaiswal's Cut Shot Conundrum: Lessons from Tendulkar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025