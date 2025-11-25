Left Menu

Prosus Amplifies Investment in India's Digital Ecosystem

Dutch investment firm Prosus is expanding its strategic involvement in India, aspiring to replicate its dynamic digital ecosystem from Latin America. By acquiring stakes in Rapido and Ixigo, and integrating them with existing investments like Swiggy and PayU, Prosus aims to enhance its B2C offerings and drive sales growth.

Updated: 25-11-2025 16:08 IST
Dutch investment firm Prosus is ramping up its strategic investments in India, aiming to create a digital ecosystem as vibrant as its operations in Latin America. CEO Fabricio Bloisi noted the company's expanding presence in India, now a significant shareholder in high-growth companies Rapido and Ixigo.

Bloisi expressed confidence in the potential integration with their existing portfolio. He detailed the company's strategy to deepen its B2C offerings by incorporating Rapido and Ixigo with previous investments like Swiggy, Meesho, and Urban Company.

PayU, the group's pivotal payments unit, has reported a revenue rise, playing a central role in Prosus's strategy. It connects partners with enhanced credit access, fueling sales growth. This ecosystem thesis, driven by PayU's embedded financial services, is designed to accelerate the growth of Prosus's Indian portfolio companies.

