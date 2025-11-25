Prosus Amplifies Investment in India's Digital Ecosystem

Dutch investment firm Prosus is ramping up its strategic investments in India, aiming to create a digital ecosystem as vibrant as its operations in Latin America. CEO Fabricio Bloisi noted the company's expanding presence in India, now a significant shareholder in high-growth companies Rapido and Ixigo.

Bloisi expressed confidence in the potential integration with their existing portfolio. He detailed the company's strategy to deepen its B2C offerings by incorporating Rapido and Ixigo with previous investments like Swiggy, Meesho, and Urban Company.

PayU, the group's pivotal payments unit, has reported a revenue rise, playing a central role in Prosus's strategy. It connects partners with enhanced credit access, fueling sales growth. This ecosystem thesis, driven by PayU's embedded financial services, is designed to accelerate the growth of Prosus's Indian portfolio companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)