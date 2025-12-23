Fly Away with ixigo: Experience Global Getaway Magic

Gurugram, December 23rd, 2025—With the festive season upon us, ixigo, a leading AI-driven travel platform in India, is offering its Global Getaway Sale from December 23rd to 30th, 2025. Travellers booking international flights and hotels through ixigo can avail themselves of a flat 12% discount, making travel plans more accessible and affordable.

This move comes as international travel witnesses a surge in popularity among Indian travellers seeking to make the most of their holidays. Factors contributing to this trend include easier visa policies, competitive pricing, and a preference for unhurried vacations abroad. The sale presents an opportunity to use the code GLOBAL to secure discounts of up to ₹3,000, with no minimum booking threshold across various payment methods.

Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO of ixigo, noted, "There's been a robust incline in international travel bookings, particularly during this holiday season. We aspire to foster confidence and ease for travellers with the Global Getaway Sale, supporting them in realizing their travel dreams without financial strain." Featuring over 54 crore active users in 2025, ixigo continues to be the foremost OTA for India's next wave of internet users.

