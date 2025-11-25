Senior Advocate Challenges WhatsApp Suspension in Delhi High Court

In a significant legal move, former Supreme Court Bar Association President Adish C Aggarwala has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, alleging that the abrupt suspension of his WhatsApp accounts infringed upon his fundamental rights and severely impacted his professional duties.

Aggarwala's writ petition, submitted under Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution, criticizes the arbitrary deactivation of his accounts, arguing there was no prior notice or opportunity to recover critical personal and professional data.

Citing key precedents, the petition insists that the suspension contravenes his constitutional rights and underscores a lack of grievance redressal by WhatsApp and regulatory gaps in India. Aggarwala emphasizes the absence of a Data Protection Board as exacerbating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)