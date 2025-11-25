Left Menu

Surya Roshni to Power Plants with Solar, Paving Path to Sustainable Future

Surya Roshni has announced plans to install solar power plants at its Kashipur and Malanpur facilities. This endeavor is part of their sustainable energy commitment, projecting over 3 MWp capacity with a Rs 10.15 crore investment, aiming to generate around 36.5 lakh units annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian lighting solutions giant Surya Roshni is set to enhance its manufacturing capabilities with the addition of solar power plants at its facilities in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, and Malanpur, Madhya Pradesh.

According to a company statement issued on Tuesday, this initiative reflects Surya Roshni's dedication to long-term sustainability and renewable energy utilization. The dual projects will yield over 3 megawatts peak (MWp) and require an investment of approximately Rs 10.15 crore.

Upon completion, the solar installations are expected to generate an impressive 36.5 lakh units of electricity annually, thus reducing the company's reliance on conventional power sources and diesel generators, noted Managing Director Raju Bista, emphasizing the company's pursuit of a greener future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

