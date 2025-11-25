Thiruvananthapuram Airport Suspends Flights for Navy Demonstration

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has announced a suspension of flight operations as part of preparations for the Indian Navy's Operational Demonstration 2025. The airspace will be closed from 4:00 PM to 6:15 PM daily, from November 27 to December 3. Passengers are advised to confirm their flight schedules as changes take effect.

The Indian Navy will commemorate Navy Day 2025 with a grand Operational Demonstration on December 4 at Shangumugham beach, Thiruvananthapuram. This year's event is part of an initiative to hold the celebration outside traditional Naval hubs. Previously held in Puri, Odisha and Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, it will showcase the Navy's cutting-edge technology and readiness to maintain security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) under MAHASAGAR's vision.

The demonstration, which will include coordinated displays by naval assets, highlights India's progress towards self-reliance in defense under the 'Make in India' initiative. It stands as a tribute to the Indian Navy's historical contributions and preparation as a sophisticated maritime force, echoing past triumphs like the 1971 Indo-Pak War victory during Operation Trident.

