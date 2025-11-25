Left Menu

Honoring Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Tribute to Courage and Sacrifice

At a solemn ceremony in Kurukshetra, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini honored Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy by performing 'Palki Seva'. The event featured religious tributes and marked the 350th Martyrdom Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage, joining the celebrations at the International Gita Mahotsav.

Updated: 25-11-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:50 IST
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a poignant ceremony held in Kurukshetra on Tuesday, the 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur was commemorated with great reverence. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led the state's tribute by performing the sacred 'Palki Seva,' carrying the revered Shri Guru Granth Sahib to the main stage. This act was welcomed with chants of "Jo Bole So Nihal... Sat Sri Akal!" resonating throughout the venue, reflecting the deep respect and dedication of the Sikh community.

The ceremony, infused with solemnity, included a ceremonial installation of the Shri Guru Granth Sahib after offering the Ardas in the presence of a devoted congregation. The event was marked by kirtan, recitations of Gurbani, and presentations that highlighted the heroic sacrifice of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Saini further enhanced the occasion's significance by performing 'Darshan' and 'Pooja' at the revered Brahma Sarovar, associated with the Srimad Bhagavad Gita's divine revelation.

Prime Minister Modi's visit coincided with the International Gita Mahotsav, adding to the spiritual fervor of the event. Reflecting on social media, Modi celebrated Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy, describing his unparalleled courage and supreme sacrifice as an enduring inspiration for millions. "On his 350th Shaheedi Diwas, we bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji," his message read, highlighting the deep admiration and respect for the Guru's life and sacrifices. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

