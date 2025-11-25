AU Small Finance Bank Strengthens Leadership with New Appointments

AU Small Finance Bank announced the appointment of two independent directors, NS Venkatesh and Satyajit Dwivedi, for a three-year term. The appointments align with the bank's strategic initiatives as it transitions to a universal bank, pending shareholder approval. Additionally, Malini Thadani has been re-appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director, also for three years.

Venkatesh comes with over four decades of experience in banking and financial services, while Dwivedi brings 35 years of expertise in development finance. These seasoned professionals are expected to infuse diverse perspectives into the bank's governance structure.

CEO Sanjay Agarwal emphasized the value that these leaders add, noting they will enhance governance, drive innovation, and support sustainable growth as the bank prepares for its next strategic phase.

