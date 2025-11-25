Left Menu

AU Small Finance Bank Strengthens Leadership with New Appointments

AU Small Finance Bank has appointed two independent directors, NS Venkatesh and Satyajit Dwivedi, for a three-year term, and re-appointed Malini Thadani. These appointments come as the bank prepares to transition into a universal bank, pending shareholder approval. The new directors bring significant experience to the institution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:54 IST
AU Small Finance Bank Strengthens Leadership with New Appointments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AU Small Finance Bank announced the appointment of two independent directors, NS Venkatesh and Satyajit Dwivedi, for a three-year term. The appointments align with the bank's strategic initiatives as it transitions to a universal bank, pending shareholder approval. Additionally, Malini Thadani has been re-appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director, also for three years.

Venkatesh comes with over four decades of experience in banking and financial services, while Dwivedi brings 35 years of expertise in development finance. These seasoned professionals are expected to infuse diverse perspectives into the bank's governance structure.

CEO Sanjay Agarwal emphasized the value that these leaders add, noting they will enhance governance, drive innovation, and support sustainable growth as the bank prepares for its next strategic phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

 Global
2
Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

 Brazil
3
Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

 India
4
Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025