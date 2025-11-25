Left Menu

Global Stocks Rally Amid Hopes for Fed Rate Cuts

Global stocks are rising as investors anticipate a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut in December. Meanwhile, Wall Street shows mixed performance with Nvidia declining and Google's Alphabet soaring. Economic data and potential interest rate cuts overshadowed by the recent U.S. government shutdown's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:52 IST
Global Stocks Rally Amid Hopes for Fed Rate Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks rose on Tuesday, marking a third consecutive session of gains as investors grew optimistic that the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut interest rates in December. This sentiment caused the U.S. dollar to ease slightly.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq initially fell due to a drop in Nvidia's stock, though the decline was offset by gains in Google's parent company, Alphabet, which hit an intraday record high as it approached a $4 trillion market capitalization.

Investors are closely watching economic data amid lingering effects of the U.S. government shutdown, alongside global market reactions to comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials suggesting a rate cut might be imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

 Global
2
Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

 Brazil
3
Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

 India
4
Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025