Global Stocks Rally Amid Hopes for Fed Rate Cuts

Global stocks rose on Tuesday, marking a third consecutive session of gains as investors grew optimistic that the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut interest rates in December. This sentiment caused the U.S. dollar to ease slightly.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq initially fell due to a drop in Nvidia's stock, though the decline was offset by gains in Google's parent company, Alphabet, which hit an intraday record high as it approached a $4 trillion market capitalization.

Investors are closely watching economic data amid lingering effects of the U.S. government shutdown, alongside global market reactions to comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials suggesting a rate cut might be imminent.

