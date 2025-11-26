Voices Against Violence: Mexican Women's March for Change

Hundreds gathered in the heart of Mexico City Tuesday, protesting against gender violence in a country where such issues remain deeply entrenched. Clad in the symbolic colors of purple and green, demonstrators made their voices heard through chants, drums, and powerful signs.

The march, occurring on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, saw participants like Alin Rocha, a teacher, advocating for those who no longer have a voice or support. With President Claudia Sheinbaum's tenure throwing more light on these issues, efforts to criminalize sexual harassment are underway, yet challenges persist.

Despite Sheinbaum's leadership, incidents of violence, including an assault on the president herself, highlight the urgency of change. Statistics reveal that 70% of women over 15 have faced violence, underscoring the necessity for continued advocacy and reform.

