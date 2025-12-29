Left Menu

H D Revanna Cleared in Sexual Harassment Case Amidst Scandal

Senior JD(S) MLA H D Revanna has been discharged from a sexual harassment case registered in 2024, according to a ruling by the XLII Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate. The case was dismissed due to the delay in lodging the complaint. Allegations arose amidst scandals involving his son Prajwal Revanna.

H D Revanna Cleared in Sexual Harassment Case Amidst Scandal
  • India

Senior JD(S) MLA and former minister H D Revanna has been officially discharged from a 2024 sexual harassment case, the court announced on Monday. The decision was made by XLII Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate K N Shivakumar, who cited the delay in filing the complaint.

The harassment allegations initially surfaced as multiple sexual abuse and rape cases were filed against Prajwal Revanna, the son of H D Revanna, following the circulation of explicit videos in Hassan during the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.

Previously, the Karnataka High Court had directed the trial court to assess the plausibility of condoning the complaint's four-year delay. The trial court eventually concluded that the delay could not be overlooked, leading to Revanna's discharge.

